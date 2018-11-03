Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.35% in the March 2018 quarter
Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit rises 1197.32% in the March 2018 quarter
Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit rises 556.47% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
-
Sales rise 97.72% to Rs 66.04 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 11.51% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 97.72% to Rs 66.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales66.0433.40 98 OPM %18.2231.32 -PBDT12.8410.88 18 PBT12.7710.91 17 NP8.337.47 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU