Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 97.72% to Rs 66.04 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 11.51% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 97.72% to Rs 66.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales66.0433.40 98 OPM %18.2231.32 -PBDT12.8410.88 18 PBT12.7710.91 17 NP8.337.47 12

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:08 IST

