Archies standalone net profit rises 173.91% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 42.01 croreNet profit of Archies rose 173.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales42.0140.44 4 OPM %5.094.13 -PBDT1.781.31 36 PBT0.900.30 200 NP0.630.23 174
