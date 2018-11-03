JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Archies standalone net profit rises 173.91% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 42.01 crore

Net profit of Archies rose 173.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales42.0140.44 4 OPM %5.094.13 -PBDT1.781.31 36 PBT0.900.30 200 NP0.630.23 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements