Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 2.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3.142.27 38 OPM %18.7930.40 -PBDT0.530.59 -10 PBT0.520.58 -10 NP0.380.39 -3

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:10 IST

