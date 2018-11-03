Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 3.14 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 2.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3.142.27 38 OPM %18.7930.40 -PBDT0.530.59 -10 PBT0.520.58 -10 NP0.380.39 -3
