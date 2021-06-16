Wipro, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Godrej Agrovet in focus

Wipro announced it has extended its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear.

Wipro announced its intent to join IBM's ecosystem of partners using IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernize its mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

Wipro announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV, a leading global engineering provider, to jointly develop and market worldclass solutions for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories informed about the receipt of an arbitration award issued by the International Center for Dispute Resolution, U.S., whereby a subsidiary of the company has been asked to pay an amount of US$46.25 million (towards milestones, interest and fees) to Hatchtech Pty Ltd., in relation to the asset purchase agreement entered into between the parties in 2015.

Godrej Agrovet has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Dr. Saar Yavin and Ms. Adaya Aroyo (the Sellers), Maxximilk (Israel) and Godrej Maxximilk (GMPL) for purchase/acquisition of 2,95,840 equity shares of GMPL, i.e., 25.10% of the equity share capital of GMPL from the sellers and other incidental matters, thereby making GMPL a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a step down subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Ocugen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for manufacturing of vaccine candidate COVAXIN for the US and Canadian markets.

RITES has emerged as Lowest bidder for a tender called by Railway Board, Ministry of Railways for railway electrification work on turnkey basis. The tender for two packages, package 1 for 779 RKM on Southern Western Railway and package - 2 for 762 RKM on Northeast Frontier railways, will aggregate to Rs. 1741 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)