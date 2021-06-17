Wipro, SBI, CESC to be watched

Wipro announced a partnership with Exaware, a leading provider of Open Network routing solutions. The partnership will jointly develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

SBI informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 21 June 2021, to consider and approve raising of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in USD and / or INR through a Public offer or Private placement to overseas and / or Indian investors during FY 22.

CESC said that the company's board of directors approved a proposal for sub-division of existing 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of nominal value of Re 1 each.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for the fabrication of above ground piping spools from Tata Projects, India for one of the projects of national importance.

Punjab & Sind Bank said that Lanco Infratech's account with outstanding dues of Rs 215.17 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI. Further, the account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms.

Minda Industries said that Commercial Paper of Rs. 50 crore issued on 18 March, 2021 with maturity date of 16 June, 2021 has been redeemed.

