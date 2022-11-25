SBI board to mull fund raising on 29 November

The state-run lender on Thursday said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 to seek approval for raising of infrastructure bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23.

The bank's board will consider to raise funds through infrastructure bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore (including a green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore) via public issue or private placement.

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 57.52% stake in the bank.

The PSU bank reported 73.93% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 13,264.52 crore on a 14.22% rise in total income to Rs 88,733.86 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of State Bank of India rose 0.46% to Rs 612.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)