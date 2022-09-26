SBI Card announces festive offer 2022

SBI Cards & Payment Services has lined up many exciting offers for customers across India for the festive season 2022 from 22 September 2022 to 31 October 2022.

Festive offer 2022 for SBI Card customers includes over 70 national offers and 1550 regional and hyperlocal offers across 2600 cities. As part of the festive offer customers can benefit from up to 22.5% cashback across various partner brands.

One of the key offers for SBI Card customers is SBI Card's exclusive partnership with Amazon for 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale'.

This, one of the largest on line sale events of the year, is live till 03 October 2022. Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up varied offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands for its valued customers. These include renowned brands like Flipkart, Samsung Mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, and many more.

