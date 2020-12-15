SBI Card launches BPCL SBI Card OCTANE

SBI Card announced the launch of the BPCL SBI Card OCTANE. The card has been designed to offer maximum savings to the well-heeled consumer segment which spends a significant amount on fuel.

The BPCL SBI Card OCTANE brings 25X Reward Points (RPs) on spends for BPCL fuel and MAK Lubricants, Bharatgas (LPG) spends (Website and app only) and BPCL's In & Out convenience store spends.

BPCL SBI Card OCTANE offer, which translates to a whopping 7.25% value back (including 1% surcharge waiver) on fuel and lubricant spends at BPCL fuel stations and an unbeatable 6.25% value back on Bharatgas spends (Website and app only) also bundles in accelerated savings on other regular spends categories, including, Departmental Store & Grocery, Dining and Movies. BPCL SBI Card OCTANE customers will benefit from BPCL's extensive network, enjoying savings on fuel and lubricants at 17000+ Bharat Petroleum fuel stations, across the country. Additionally, there will be no minimum transaction threshold for fuel spends, enabling customers to save with every transaction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)