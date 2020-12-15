Spandana Sphoorty Financial to issue NCDs up to Rs 63.60 cr

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 25 cr
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
Dilip Buildcon allots NCDs aggregating Rs 200 cr
Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 75 cr
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial will be issuing up to 5000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Listed, Transferable, Principal Protected, Market Linked (PP-MLD) Non-Convertible Debentures with a greenshoe option up to 1,360 Senior, Secured, Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Listed, Transferable, Principal Protected, Market Linked (PP-MLD) Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to 6,360 (Six Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty) Senior, Secured, Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Listed, Transferable, Principal Protected, Market Linked (PP-MLD) Non-Convertible Debentures for a nominal value of Rs 1,00,000 each, of the aggregate nominal value up to Rs 63.60 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU