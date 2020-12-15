Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announces change in Chairman

-
-
With effect from 14 December 2020Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that Arvind Agarwal has ceased to be Chairman & Managing Director of the Company on completion of term. The Government of Gujarat vide its Resolution dated 14 December 2020 appointed Anil Mukim as Chairman of the Company vice Arvind Agarwal, IAS (Retd.).
