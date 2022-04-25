SBI Card partners with TCS to enhance digital experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services, to power the company's next leg of digital transformation.

As part of the partnership, TCS will digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes to enable a faster turnaround and frictionless experience which is expected to drive greater customer satisfaction. In addition, it will enable SBI Card to further expand its e-card issuance, delighting end customers and giving it a competitive edge in the market.

The IT major highlighted that, it had helped the company to transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process, ahead of SBI Card's IPO in 2020. The future-ready, agile platform personalized customer experience and helped boost sales and retention.

During the COVID-19 crisis when social distancing norms were affecting customer interactions, TCS worked closely with SBI Card to implement video KYC and e-signature features to fully digitalize its cards sourcing process. This entire digitalization project was complex, considering the integration touchpoints between these new technologies and the SBI Card-owned Sales24 platform, which is used for new account originations.

Anupam Singhal, Business Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance of TCS, said, We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO of SBI Card said, At SBI Card, we have been able to implement numerous high performing and scalable technology initiatives over the years in association with TCS. These have been designed to support our fast-growing customer base and expanding business operations. In fact, we have been redefining user experience for our customers by investing in best-in-class digital capabilities to ensure enhanced customer engagement and payments experience.

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.99% lower at Rs 3,576 while SBI Cards and Payment Services was trading 2.05% lower at Rs 798.40 on BSE.

