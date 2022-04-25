Religare Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2022.

Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 12.15% to Rs 132 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soared 10.77% to Rs 109.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd surged 6.98% to Rs 200.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44138 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 5.62% to Rs 480.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd spurt 5.37% to Rs 1095.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38140 shares in the past one month.

