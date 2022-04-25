Religare Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE skids after Q4 PAT slides 28% YoY to Rs 80 cr
Board of Varun Beverages approves setting up two new plants
DLL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services extend long-standing U.S. JV
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the December 2021 quarter
Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, BPCL, Swelect Energy Systems
-
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2022.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2022.
Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 12.15% to Rs 132 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soared 10.77% to Rs 109.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd surged 6.98% to Rs 200.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44138 shares in the past one month.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 5.62% to Rs 480.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
Varun Beverages Ltd spurt 5.37% to Rs 1095.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38140 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU