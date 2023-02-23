Board of Kolte Patil Developers to consider fund raising via debt securities

-
-
On 27 February 2023The Board of Kolte Patil Developers will meet on 27 February 2023 to consider the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to secured, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, within the borrowing limits of the Company as approved by the Shareholders of the Company.
