SBI Cards and American Express enter into strategic partnership

SBI Cards and American Express have entered a strategic partnership to offer a powerful mix of global benefits and exclusive privileges for discerning consumers in India. With this partnership, SBI Card's top end premium products - SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME will be available on American Express' global network.

Designed for the premium segment of credit card users in India, SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME on the American Express platform combine unmatched benefits from both partners to offer consumers an enhanced premium experience.

In addition to the exclusive value proposition of SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME, cardholders can enjoy American Express' valuable network benefits through local and global network offers, access to Elite tier membership, complimentary domestic lounge program, access to VIP upgrades and privileges at hotels, restaurants and retail outlets around the world and unique experiences like pre-ticketing access to sporting and entertainment events such as Wimbledon and US Open- now accessible virtually!

SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME bring cardholders the best lifestyle privileges such as complimentary membership to loyalty programs of marquee brands like Vistara and Trident Hotels with exclusive benefits for SBI Cardholders; complimentary international airport lounge access through the Priority Pass Program; and welcome gift vouchers from leading retail brands. These privileges are accompanied by value through accelerated reward points on spend categories such as dining, entertainment and departmental store as well as spends based milestone benefits.

