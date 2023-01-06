Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 424.29 points or 1.49% at 28092.47 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.26%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.88%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.61%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.53%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.99%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.9%), Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (down 1.86%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.85%), and D-Link India Ltd (down 1.82%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.1%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 1.51%), and DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 1.32%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 514.46 or 0.85% at 59838.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 164.2 points or 0.91% at 17827.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 232.67 points or 0.8% at 28763.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 58.79 points or 0.65% at 8982.2.

On BSE,1201 shares were trading in green, 2234 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

