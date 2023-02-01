Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 2.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1152.3, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.69% jump in NIFTY and a 19.56% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1152.3, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.37% on the day, quoting at 17903.45. The Sensex is at 60571.18, up 1.71%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 12.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44456.9, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

