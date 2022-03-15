Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 424.83 points or 2.37% at 17525.71 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 5.76%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.28%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.86%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.3%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.59%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.57%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.48%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.4%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.16%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 560.64 or 0.99% at 55925.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.7 points or 0.98% at 16705.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.69 points or 0.57% at 27071.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.96 points or 0.42% at 8132.53.

On BSE,1348 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

