Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 857.01 points or 3.94% at 20896.53 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.74%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.35%),NMDC Ltd (down 4.74%),Coal India Ltd (down 4.1%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 3.82%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.78%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.64%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.18%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 560.64 or 0.99% at 55925.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.7 points or 0.98% at 16705.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.69 points or 0.57% at 27071.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.96 points or 0.42% at 8132.53.

On BSE,1348 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)