Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 March 2022.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 15.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.83% to Rs.3,182.00. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd saw volume of 8.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93870 shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.2,094.00. Volumes stood at 70398 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 20.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.72% to Rs.654.10. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 15.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.1,130.20. Volumes stood at 7.08 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd witnessed volume of 7.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.46% to Rs.776.45. Volumes stood at 10.59 lakh shares in the last session.

