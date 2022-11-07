SBI, Power Grid, Titan Company, APSEZ in focus

State Bank of India (SBI): SBI reported 73.93% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 13,264.52 crore on a 14.22% rise in total income to Rs 88,733.86 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Power Grid Corporation of India: On consolidated basis, Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 3,650.16 crore on 8.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,150.57 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Titan Company: The Tata Group company's consolidated net profit surged 33.7% to Rs 857 crore on 17.53% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,134 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Wipro: The Indian IT, consulting and business process services company announced the appointment of Christopher Smith as the managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Christopher has over two decades of IT and Telecommunications experience in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): APSEX said that in October 2022, the company has handed approximately 25 MMT cargo, which is marginally higher as compared with the same period last year.

Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit rose 28.48% to Rs 490.58 crore on 21.41% increase in net sales to Rs 4,379.61 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Marico: Marico reported 3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 301 crore despite a 3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,496 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 122.8% to Rs 12,497.6 crore in the second quarter. IndiGo had recorded a revenue of Rs 5,608.5 crore in the same period last year. The number of passengers in Q2 FY23 rose by 75.9% to 19.7 million from 11.2 million in Q2 FY22.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported 47% rise in net profit to Rs 407 crore on a 28% increase in revenue to Rs 7,219 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda's net profit surged 58.7% to Rs 3,313.42 crore on 13.86% rise in total income to Rs 23080.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank's standalone net profit surged 73% to Rs 112.35 crore on 1.37% rise in total income to Rs 1,099.21 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

City Union Bank: The private sector bank's consolidated net profit surged 51.8% to Rs 276.45 crore on 10.6% rise in total income to Rs 1,354.65 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shipping Corporation of India: Shipping Corporation of India reported 49% drop in net profit to Rs 124.38 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 243.01 crore in Q2 FY22.

Mahindra Logistics: The third-party logistics provider's consolidated net profit zoomed 138.1% to Rs 12.19 crore on 28.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,326.33 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)