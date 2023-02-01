Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 53.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 298.96 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 53.60% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 298.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 259.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

