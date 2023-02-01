Coal India consolidated net profit rises 70.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coal India issues 7 LoAs to raise output through MDO mode
India's Coal Production Reaches 448 Million Ton In October
Coal India consolidated net profit rises 105.78% in the September 2022 quarter
India Needs Aggressive Focus On Increasing Coking Coal Production To Reduce Import Dependence: Coal Minister
Coal Supply To Power Sector Monitored Regularly; Clarifies Coal Ministry
-
Sales rise 24.77% to Rs 32429.46 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 70.14% to Rs 7755.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4558.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.77% to Rs 32429.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25990.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32429.4625990.97 25 OPM %32.0326.25 -PBDT11855.657343.52 61 PBT10593.686302.20 68 NP7755.554558.39 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU