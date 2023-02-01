Coal India consolidated net profit rises 70.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.77% to Rs 32429.46 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 70.14% to Rs 7755.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4558.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.77% to Rs 32429.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25990.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

