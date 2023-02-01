Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Investment Q2 PAT skid 7% YoY to Rs 563 cr
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the September 2022 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.81%, gains for fifth straight session
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announces cessation of director
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for fifth session
-
Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 3356.13 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 29.77% to Rs 684.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 3356.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2557.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3356.132557.28 31 OPM %72.8368.91 -PBDT952.87733.81 30 PBT922.84709.70 30 NP684.82527.71 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU