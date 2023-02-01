Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 3356.13 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 29.77% to Rs 684.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 3356.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2557.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3356.132557.28 31 OPM %72.8368.91 -PBDT952.87733.81 30 PBT922.84709.70 30 NP684.82527.71 30

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:32 IST

