Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 15.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.09% to Rs 46.54 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 15.09% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.09% to Rs 46.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.5454.8124.6520.2910.5010.168.218.055.576.56

