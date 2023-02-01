Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 15.09% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.09% to Rs 46.54 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 15.09% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.09% to Rs 46.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.5454.81 -15 OPM %24.6520.29 -PBDT10.5010.16 3 PBT8.218.05 2 NP5.576.56 -15
