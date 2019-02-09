Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 98.97 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 28.94% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.9787.07 14 OPM %12.2719.11 -PBDT14.0116.99 -18 PBT13.0116.01 -19 NP8.5712.06 -29
