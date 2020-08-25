Adhunik Industries standalone net profit declines 86.49% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 54.35% to Rs 72.56 crore

Net profit of Adhunik Industries declined 86.49% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.35% to Rs 72.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.56158.95 -54 OPM %3.453.71 -PBDT1.974.70 -58 PBT0.553.79 -85 NP0.352.59 -86

August 25 2020

