Adhunik Industries standalone net profit declines 86.49% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adhunik Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Adhunik Metaliks update on resolution plan
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 54.35% to Rs 72.56 croreNet profit of Adhunik Industries declined 86.49% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.35% to Rs 72.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.56158.95 -54 OPM %3.453.71 -PBDT1.974.70 -58 PBT0.553.79 -85 NP0.352.59 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU