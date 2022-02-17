Schaeffler India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2022.

Schaeffler India Ltd soared 11.73% to Rs 1822.6 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4108 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 9.65% to Rs 732. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30889 shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd surged 9.04% to Rs 438.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22112 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd spurt 7.44% to Rs 420.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1614 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd added 6.71% to Rs 2061. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40665 shares in the past one month.

