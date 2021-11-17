Vishal Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KDDL Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2021.

Vishal Bearings Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 48.75 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4321 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd spiked 17.90% to Rs 703.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7823 shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd surged 15.41% to Rs 103.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd jumped 11.52% to Rs 79.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78612 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 129.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23627 shares in the past one month.

