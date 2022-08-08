Sebi constitutes 15-member FPI Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted an expert group of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to boost overseas flows into the country.

The FPI Advisory Committee (FAC) will be chaired by former Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and consists of 14 other members representing foreign banks, stock exchanges depositories and RBI.

The FAC has been tasked with advising on issues related to investments and operations of FPIs in the financial markets, including measures to facilitate ease of doing business by FPIs in India.

The committee will review investment avenues available for FPIs and to advise on the feasibility of new investment avenues.

It will also suggest measures required to encourage FPI participation in the bond market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)