SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 119.95 croreNet Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 119.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales119.9587.14 38 OPM %-13.31-22.32 -PBDT-17.72-22.41 21 PBT-22.13-24.03 8 NP-15.51-14.87 -4
