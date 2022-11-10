Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 31.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 31.40% to Rs 174.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1681.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1961.651681.3513.8122.99276.99385.73234.59341.68174.47254.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)