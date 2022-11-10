Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 966.90% to Rs 120.56 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 87.70% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 966.90% to Rs 120.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.120.5611.3010.4627.4311.938.9611.198.208.094.31

