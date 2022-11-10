Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 966.90% to Rs 120.56 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 87.70% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 966.90% to Rs 120.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.5611.30 967 OPM %10.4627.43 -PBDT11.938.96 33 PBT11.198.20 36 NP8.094.31 88
