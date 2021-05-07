Sensex moves above 49,000; breadth strong

Key benchmark indices are trading firm in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 398.97 points or 0.82% at 49,348.73. The Nifty 50 index was up 134.25 points or 0.91% at 14,859.05. The Sensex regained the key 49,000 mark in opening trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.21%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.54%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 1529 shares rose and 595 shares fell. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Hero MotoCorp fell 0.63%. On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp posted 45.7% rise in net profit to Rs 880.94 crore on 35.52% rise in total income to Rs 8,795.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

M&M rose 1.76%. M&M said that Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, U.K. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

Tata Consumer Products lost 5.43%. Tata Consumer Products reported consolidated net profit to Rs 53.90 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) as compared with net loss of Rs 76.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20). Total income rose 26.92% to Rs 3,080.18 crore.

Adani Transmission rose 2.71%. On a consolidated basis, Adani Transmission posted 152.83% rise in net profit to Rs 238.42 crore on 7.3% fall in total income to Rs 3,075.35 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Adani Power rose 1.75%. Adani Power reported consolidated net profit to Rs 13.13 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) as compared with net loss of Rs 1,312.90 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20). Total income rose 9.08% to Rs 6,902.01 crore.

Zensar Technologies rose 1.93%. Zensar Technologies announced that it has been selected by Infinity Circle, a UK-based fintech company in the wealth management space. Infinity Circle aims to bring together like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and game changers.

Aurionpro Solutions gained 5.53%. announced exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business is valued at a consideration of US$9.6 Million (approx. Rs 71 crore) which is net off all taxes and obligations.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks broadly advanced Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report due later in the day that might provide some indication on what the Fed could do next. Investors will be looking ahead to the U.S. nonfarm payroll count for April due Friday.

China's services sector expanded at the sharpest pace in four months in April. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.3, the highest since December when the same reading was registered and up from 54.3 in March. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Japan's services sector activity contracted in April. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.5 from the prior month's 48.3, the slowest pace of activity decline in the current 15-month run of contractionary PMIs.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund's April forecast for 12.5% growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issues a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, as per reports.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Thursday, bolstered by an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while vaccine makers dipped after U.S. President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.

The Bank of England said on Thursday it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump. The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion).

Back home, equity indices ended with decent gains on Thursday, tracking positive global shares. US President Joe Biden's decision to waive intellectual property rights on vaccines boosted global stock markets. The S&P BSE Sensex, added 272.21 points or 0.56% to 48,949.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 106.95 points or 0.73% to 14,724.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,222.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 632.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 May, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)