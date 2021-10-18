Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains

The key barometers ended with strong gains on Monday. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 459.64 points or 0.75% to 61,765.59. The Nifty 50 index gained 138.50 points or 0.76% at 18,477.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.95%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.69%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the NSE, 1035 shares rose and 995 shares fell. A total of 66 shares were unchanged.

High-paced vaccination drive, reviving economies across the world, easing inflation, and RBI's dovish stance boosted sentiment. However, rising global crude oil prices and a weak domestic currency worried investors.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 240,665,365 with 4,898,487 deaths. India reported 189,694 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 452,290 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

A total of 97,74,54,119 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 12.02 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 3.98% to 2,824.55, advancing for seventh day in a row. The index has gained 13.31% in seven sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 9.15%), Punjab National Bank (up 8.11%), Bank Of Baroda (up 4.85%), Indian Bank (up 4.22%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 4.04%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.03%) edged higher.

Concurrently, Bank of India (up 3.93%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (up 3.47%), Canara Bank (up 2.79%), UCO Bank (up 2.45%), Central Bank of India (up 1.72%), SBI (up 1.50%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.88%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank fell 1.01% to Rs 1,670.30. The bank reported an 17.6% increase in its net profit to Rs 8,834.30 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The bank's net revenues rose 14.7% to Rs 25,085.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

HCL Technologies shed 2.38% to Rs 1,221.40. The IT major reported 1.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore on a 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,655 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Avenue Supermarts dropped 8% to Rs 4,897.80. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 418 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 199 crore in Q2 FY21. The company's total revenue rose to Rs 7,789 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 5,306 crore in Q2 FY21.

Ultratech Cement rose 0.05% to Rs 7,399.30. The cement maker's consolidated net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 1,314 crore on 14.41% increase in net sales to Rs 11,743 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The firm said that Coal and Pet coke prices nearly doubled in Q2 FY22 resulting in energy cost rising 17% YoY. The resulting impact on the company's operations were partly offset by reduction in power consumption and continuing focus on operational efficiencies.

Antony Waste Handling Cell tumbled 10.93% to Rs 343.50. The company said that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at the company's premises and that of three of its subsidiary companies. The search proceedings were concluded on 15 October 2021, the company said.

Cyient rose 2.76% to Rs 1,191.85. The company's consolidated net profit added 5.47% to Rs 121.30 crore on a 5.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,111.60 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 June 2021. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 44.57% while revenue from operations surged 10.79% in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

During the quarter, the group EBIT margin stood at 14%, leading its highest ever operating profit. The order intake grew by 23% Y-o-Y. The offshoring was at 50%, its highest in the past ten quarters.

Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 6.31% to Rs 174.450. The real estate company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.53 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 76.13 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations soared 1632% to Rs 349 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 20.15 crore registered in Q2 FY21.

The company's consolidated debt net of cash and liquid investments stood at Rs 967 crore as on 30 September 2021 as compared to Rs 2,025 crore as on 21 March 2020 wherein total sold receivables and completed inventory in hand was at Rs 3,369 crore as on date.

Mahindra CIE Automotive (MCIE) jumped 5.41% to Rs 264.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 173.73% to Rs 166.32 crore on 23.40% increase in net sales to Rs 2,090.69 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020. Profit before tax jumped 91% to Rs 179.04 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.

Global Markets:

European stocks fell across the board while most Asian stocks declined on Monday, 18 October 2021, as global markets geared up for big earnings reports.

China's economic growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter, as gross domestic product came in at 4.9%, softened by the country's zero-tolerance COVID measures and energy shortages.

The figure slid from 7.9% for the April-to-June quarter, weighed down by high commodity prices amid uncertainty kindled by the Evergrande Group's debt crisis, which is piling risk onto the property and banking sectors.

US stocks rose on Friday as Goldman Sachs rounded out a week of strong quarterly earnings for the big banks.

