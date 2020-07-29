Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd in demand

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1427.45, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.72% gain in NIFTY and a 7.43% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30910.9, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

