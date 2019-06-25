Sensex regains 39,000 in volatile trade

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key benchmark indices cut losses soon after a weak start to the day's trading session. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 107.70 points or 0.28% at 39,015.26. The index was down 28.05 points or 0.24% at 11,671.60. The Sensex regained the psychological 39,000 level after falling below that level in early trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.04%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.07%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 543 shares rose and 606 shares fell. A total of 45 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower as investors are waiting to see if anything will come of US- trade talks later this week.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese are set to meet later this week at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, with investors looking for signs the leaders can work out a truce in a trade war that has raised concerns about global economic growth and corporate earnings.

In US, most major stock benchmarks finished lower on Monday, though the Dow managed a slight gain, on selling in the after announced hard-hitting Iranian sanctions.

On Monday, U.S.-Iranian tensions escalated, as Trump signed an order targeting financial sanctions against Iran's leaders, including its Ayatollah

Back home, shed 0.58%. announced a long term strategic partnership with (TMHE). As IT services partner, will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, and a dedicated data center operation. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

fell 0.66%. announced that it is increasing its holding in Japan, its joint venture with (MC), one of Japan's largest integrated business enterprises. Following the stake hike, TCS will hold 55% equity in TCS - up from 51%, when the joint venture was established in July 2014 - and MC will hold 34%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

declined 0.55%. scheduled a board meeting on 29 June 2019, to consider and approve capital raising plan of the for the FY 2019-20. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

gained 3.51%. said that the company's board has approved the sale of its remaining stake of 1.20 crore equity shares comprising of 2.44% of the total equity shares of The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

rose 1.65%. said that the board of directors will consider a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled to be held on 3 July 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

