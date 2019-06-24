Nifty slips below 11,700; two-wheeler stocks skid

Selling picked up pace in mid-afternoon trade, with the Nifty slipping below 11,700-mark. At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 75.15 points or 0.19% to 39,119.34. The index was down 22.05 points or 0.19% to 11,697.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.35%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.02%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1015 shares rose and 1350 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Two-wheeler stocks witnessed selling pressure. (down 3.06%), Auto (down 1.98%) and (down 1.11%) declined.

The government is reportedly thinking of a 2023 deadline for three-wheelers and 2025 for all two-wheelers up to 150cc engine capacity to turn electric. Automakers reportedly opposed the proposal and warned that a sudden transition, at a time when auto sales have slumped to a two-decade low, would cause market disruption and job losses.

FMCG stocks were mixed. (up 3.78%), Consumer Care (up 1.37%), (up 0.84%), Nestle (up 0.77%), (up 0.6%) and (up 0.58%) edged higher. Britannia Industires (down 1.5%), (down 1.15%), Consumer Healthcare (down 0.55%), (down 0.34%), (down 0.25%) and (down 0.18%) edged lower.

(HDIL) was up 13.74% to Rs 17.80 after the company announced allotment of 2 crore equity shares upon conversion of share warrants to one of its promoter, Sarang Wadhawan. Post transaction, Sarang Wadhawan's stake in increased from 8.63% to 12.48%. The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 June 2019.

Rites was down 1.11% to Rs 279.20. The company approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 during its board meeting held today, 24 June 2019. The record date will be announced in due course of time.

were bearish. (down 2.84%), (down 2.52%), (down 2.46%), Steel Authority of (down 2%), (down 0.89%), (down 0.41%), and NMDC (down 0.31%) declined. (up 0.68%) and (up 0.13%) edged higher.

indicated today, 24 June 2019, that the of India (RBI) has quit his role six months before the end of his tenure. Acharya is reportedly returning to University's Stern School of Business ( Stern) in August, instead of February 2020, as

The RBI clarified today, 24 June 2019, that a few weeks ago, Dr. Viral V. Acharya, submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a of the RBI beyond 23 July 2019. Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the competent authority, the central added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)