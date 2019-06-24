Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.29%

Metal index ended down 1.29% at 2892.45 today. The index has slipped 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 4.30%, dropped 3.50% and slipped 2.29%.

The Metal index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 8.11% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 1.06% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 0.21% to close at 11699.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.18% to close at 39122.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)