Sensex slips 138 pts; breadth negative

Key benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon trade, dragged by RIL and HDFC twins. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 138.32 points or 0.37% at 37,597.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.18% at 11,082.50.

The broader market was positive. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.61%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,038 shares rose and 1,443 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, 28 stocks advanced while 20 stocks declined. 2 stocks remained unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 207.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 387.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 1,73,03,253 with 6,73,284 deaths. India reported 5,45,318 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 35,747 deaths while 10,57,805 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Gainers & Losers:

Cipla (up 4.53%), Grasim Industries (up 3.86%), UPL (up 3.55%), SBI (up 3.03%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.76%) were major gainers.

HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.74%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.50%), Eicher Motors (down 1.44%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.28%) were major losers.

Results Today:

Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.68%), SBI (up 1.80%), UPL (up 2.98%), Tata Motors (down 0.58%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.95%) are five Nifty companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Blue Dart (down 0.84%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 1.20%), Dr Lal Pathlabs (up 3.40%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.36%), Jagran Prakashan (down 0.13%), JSW Energy (up 0.01%), Just Dial (up 0.24%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 0.07%), NELCO (up 1.72%), NIIT (up 0.90%), Tata Chemicals (down 1.53%), Tata Metaliks (up 0.58%), Thyrocare Technologies (up 3.87%), UCO Bank (up 7.83%), Va Tech Wabag (down 1.37%) and Teamlease Services (up 2.22%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

Earnings Impact:

The oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 1.85%. The company reported a 31% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,248 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with Rs 10,141 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 95,626 crore, down 42.11% compared with Rs 165,199 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The decline in revenue was primarily due to fall in O2C revenues, led by sharp decline of 57.6% in average Brent crude price. Retail business also witnessed 17% decline in revenues due to lockdown and restrictions in store operations. Overall decline in revenue was partially offset by increase in revenue of Digital services business with strong subscriber addition and significant improvement in ARPU.

EBITDA declined 11.8% to Rs 21,585 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to lower contribution from O2C business, which was impacted by significant demand destruction and margin pressure across transportation fuels and polyester chain. Lower realizations in export market also impacted the profitability despite higher regional benchmark margins. The margin pressure was partially offset by high asset utilization, integration benefits and cost optimization measures across sites. Closure of stores and restrictions on operations across the country due to COVID-19 contributed to decrease in EBITDA of Retail business. This was partially offset by increase in EBITDA of Digital services business due to improved margins and continued subscriber momentum.

Reliance Jio Infocomm's net profit surged 182.8% to Rs 2,520 crore on 33.7% increase in operating revenue to Rs 16,557 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20. EBITDA jumped 55.4% to 7,281 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin expanded 613 bps to 44% during the period under review. ARPU during the quarter of Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month. Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of Rs 1,420 crore GB (30.2% YoY growth) with strong customer engagement and best-in-class network performance.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company declined 4.20%. Its consolidated net profit surged 36.8% to Rs 431.30 crore on 3.9% rise in total income to Rs 2,125.61 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 20.1% to Rs 581.98 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 484.65 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter fell 5.5% at Rs 177.08 crore as against Rs 187.32 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net Income Margin (NIM) rose 4% to Rs 983 crore in Q1 FY2021 as against Rs 943 crore in Q1 FY2020. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the company as on 30 June 2020 was at 20.42% (as per Ind AS) as against the regulatory requirement of 15%.

Tata Communications was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 759.80 after consolidated net profit surged 245.40% to Rs 258.58 crore on 5.6% increase in net sales to Rs 4,402.94 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 112.2% to Rs 339.79 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 160.10 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter rose 1.9% at Rs 118.82 crore as against Rs 116.58 crore paid in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA soared 26.2% to Rs 1,042 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20. EBITDA margin grew 390 bps to 23.7% in Q1 FY20, on the back of strong profitable growth in data business and focus on cost efficiencies. CAPEX for the quarter stood at Rs 372 crore as compared to Rs 342 crore in Q4 FY20, recording an increase of 8.77% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter).

GMR Infrastructure fell 1.35% after the infra firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,126.82 crore in Q4 March 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 2,341.24 crore in Q4 March 2019. Consolidated net sales rose 3.6% to Rs 1,947.90 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 1,297.24 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 2,345.95 crore in Q4 March 2019. EBITDA soared 104.68% to Rs 655 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 320 crore in Q4 FY19.

The Government of India imposed the countrywide lockdown with effect from 25 March 2020 which got extended till 30 June 2020. The lockdown had an impact on Group businesses like airports, energy and highways. However, the businesses are on a recovery path post the lockdown. On the Airports, restrictions on operation of domestic flights were lifted from 25 May 2020. The airports were closed from 25 March 2020 to 24 May 2020 except for cargo and evacuation/ rescue flights for passengers. Commercial international flights are suspended till 31 July 2020.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC slipped 1.30%. The housing finance major on Thursday, 30 July 2020 said that its shareholders approved fund raising up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The corporation's shareholders also approved sale of shares held in HDFC Life Insurance Company and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.

Wipro shed 1.46%. The IT major announced that Metro Bank, a large UK based retail and commercial bank, has awarded a multi-year contract to deliver and transform Testing and Environment Management Services.

Global Markets:

European markets were mixed while Asian markets continued to trade mildly lower following a record contraction in US gross domestic in the second quarter. Markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are closed for a holiday on Friday.

Investors cautiously await the outcome of Euro Zone GDP figures. In France, the statistics office said GDP fell by 13.8% in the second quarter of the year. On Thursday, the German statistics office announced the German economy contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for July came in above expectations on Friday. The manufacturing PMI for July was at 51.1 from June's 50.9, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

Japan's industrial output snapped four months of decline in June. Official data released on Friday showed factory output increased 2.7% in June from the previous month when it hit its lowest level since March 2009 during the financial crisis.

US stock futures rose after some of the biggest tech stocks Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple reported quarterly results that beat high expectations. Apple also announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower on Thursday after data painted a worrying economic picture on a crucial day for corporate earnings reports. The Nasdaq eked out a positive finish as investors braced for a litany of quarterly results from behemoths of the technology and e-commerce world.

A first reading on US gross domestic product data for the second quarter confirmed the pandemic pummeled the economy. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate during the second quarter, following a 5% slump in the first quarter. The US economy shrank by its sharpest contraction since the second world war. More depressing signs emerged of the coronavirus pandemic's heavy toll on the country's economy. The record-setting quarterly fall in economic growth came as another 1.43 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Investors also worried about the expiration of enhanced employment benefits on Friday as US Congress was no closer to a deal on Thursday to extend or replace the extra $600-per-week in payments to tens of millions thrown out of work by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump raised the idea of a delay in elections. The idea was immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress, the branch of government with the power to make that change.

