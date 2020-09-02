Spel Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of Spel Semiconductor reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.72% to Rs 36.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.516.94 37 36.5426.34 39 OPM %3.58-48.27 -16.37-29.92 - PBDT1.41-3.60 LP 6.35-5.86 LP PBT0.21-4.85 LP 1.37-11.01 LP NP0.19-5.40 LP 1.05-10.74 LP
