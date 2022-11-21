SGX indicates weak opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slide 96 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks traded mostly lower on Monday as China's central bank kept its benchmark lending rates on hold - in line with expectations.

China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged for a third month in a row, according to an announcement from the People's Bank of China. The one-year loan prime rate is steady at 3.65%, and the five-year rate is also on hold at 4.3%, the notice said.

Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI) was up 3.6% on a year earlier, exceeding the 3% gain seen in September.

US stocks ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said that, with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control.

In U.S. economic data, the National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing-home sales fell 5.9% in October, slumping for a ninth straight month. That's down 28.4% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the U.S. leading economic index fell 0.8% in October, an eighth straight monthly decline, according to a Conference Board report Friday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks pared most of their intraday losses but still ended lower on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex, was down 87.12 points or 0.14% to 61,663.48. The Nifty 50 index lost 36.25 points or 0.20% to 18,307.65.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 751.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 890.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 November, provisional data showed.

