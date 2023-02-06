SGX Nifty hints at flat opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 5 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Monday as a stronger-than-expected jobs report from the U.S. worrying investors the Federal Reserve has room for more interest rate hikes, as it continued its efforts to control inflation.

US stocks dropped on Friday after a shockingly strong US jobs report renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may remain aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation.

US job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%. The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised higher to show 260,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 223,000.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmarks settled with sharp gains on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 909.64 points or 1.52% to 60,841.88. The Nifty 50 index gained 243.65 points or 1.38% to 17,854.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 932.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,264.74 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 February, provisional data showed.

