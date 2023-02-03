Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.07%, NIFTY climbs 1.38%

-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 1.67% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 2.36% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.38% to close at 17854.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.52% to close at 60841.88 today.
