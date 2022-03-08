SGX Nifty indicates weak opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 92 points at the opening bell.

On the political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back to power with a majority in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will unseat the Congress in Punjab, various exit polls for the just-finished five assembly elections released on March 7 said. In Uttarakhand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may emerge as the first party to retain power in the hill-state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power in Manipur. Goa is likely to witness a fractured mandate in the recently contested assembly elections.

The elections to the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, following heavy losses for the major indexes overnight stateside as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge.

Wall Street's main indices fell sharply on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fuelled concerns about rising inflation.

A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow reportedly warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage. Brent, the international benchmark, briefly hit more than $139 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmark indices closed near the day's low with steep losses on Monday, tracking weak global cues. Soaring crude oil prices amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to spook investors. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 1,491.06 points or 2.74% at 52,842.75. The Nifty 50 index fell 382.20 points or 2.35% at 15,863.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,482.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,331.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 March, provisional data showed.

