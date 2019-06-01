Shah Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.52% to Rs 184.11 croreNet loss of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 58.52% to Rs 184.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.88% to Rs 7.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 570.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 479.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales184.11116.14 59 570.02479.79 19 OPM %2.592.08 -1.300 - PBDT4.682.36 98 7.29-0.11 LP PBT1.43-1.05 LP -5.72-13.75 58 NP-7.4451.78 PL 7.5235.61 -79
