Sayaji Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 171.79 crore

Net profit of declined 82.35% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 171.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 311.76% to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 621.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 579.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

