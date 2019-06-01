Sayaji Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 171.79 croreNet profit of Sayaji Industries declined 82.35% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 171.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 311.76% to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 621.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 579.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales171.79148.16 16 621.23579.45 7 OPM %4.316.26 -4.474.59 - PBDT5.247.04 -26 21.1818.17 17 PBT2.684.91 -45 11.8210.00 18 NP0.543.06 -82 25.206.12 312
