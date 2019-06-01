JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Star Paper Mills appoints director
Business Standard

Cranex standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 12.78 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 42.11% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 31.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.7811.12 15 31.3626.03 20 OPM %4.694.68 -4.944.03 - PBDT0.390.34 15 1.020.91 12 PBT0.320.27 19 0.840.77 9 NP0.110.19 -42 0.630.57 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU