Cranex standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Cranex declined 42.11% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 31.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

