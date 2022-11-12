JUST IN
B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 216.32 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 90.86% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 216.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 369.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales216.32369.02 -41 OPM %5.759.29 -PBDT7.4331.72 -77 PBT2.7127.01 -90 NP1.9020.78 -91

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:14 IST

