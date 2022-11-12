Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps soars on receiving $6 mn advance for Uganda project
Shakti Pumps Q1 PAT surges 20% YoY to Rs 8.74 cr
Indices trade almost flat, Metal stocks lose shine
Sensex gains 185 pts, Hindustan Zinc rallies over 4%
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 216.32 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 90.86% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 216.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 369.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales216.32369.02 -41 OPM %5.759.29 -PBDT7.4331.72 -77 PBT2.7127.01 -90 NP1.9020.78 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU