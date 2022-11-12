Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 216.32 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 90.86% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 216.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 369.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.216.32369.025.759.297.4331.722.7127.011.9020.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)