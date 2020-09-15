Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 1.18 croreNet loss of Shalimar Productions reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.181.20 -2 OPM %-9.3212.50 -PBDT-0.110.15 PL PBT-0.110.15 PL NP-0.110.15 PL
