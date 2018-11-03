Shalimar Productions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shalimar Productions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the June 2018 quarter
DCM reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 4.85 croreNet profit of Shalimar Productions reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales4.850 0 OPM %0.820 -PBDT0.04-0.04 LP PBT0.04-0.08 LP NP0.04-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU